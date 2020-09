Three people are in custody after a Newton woman was killed Sunday morning at a home on Pecan Road. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Carlos Roncali, 46, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday and charged with kidnapping and capital murder. Justice Court Judge Scott Round denied the bond for the suspect, who is being held in the Newton County Jail. Also arrested Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., the Sherif...