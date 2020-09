Two men and a woman have been indicted in connection with the murder of her ex-husband, who was shot while driving on Hwy. 489 April 3. A Newton County Grand Jury indicted Charles Burks, 30; Chrisshun Burks, 20; and Veronica Stewart, 38. All three were charged with first degree murder. Stewart initially was charged with accessory to murder before the fact but was indicted on murder ch...