Robert Blount announced this week that he is a candidate for the Ward 2 Alderman’s post in Union. Blount is running on the Republican party ballot.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.

In making his announcement, Blount said, “There’s no magic wand that we can wave to solve problems or make our community better.

It takes people who are willing to knuckle down and go to work day in and day out to achieve what we need to do.

“I am both passionate and optimistic about Union and what it can be. This is home for Teresa and me. It is home for our sons and their families.

My goal is to make it the best it can be.

“I have seen first-hand on many occasions how much we can achieve when we all work together and pull on the same rope. And, I know, too, that when we let personal differences interfere or when we don’t put our community’s interests first, we have to backtrack and go back to work.”

Blount served on the Board of Aldermen for one term from 1982-1986. He was a local business owner, a former volunteer fireman, and a 21-year member of the Union Lions Club. He served two terms as President of the Union Chamber of Commerce and twice as Country Day Chairman.

He served as a Board Director for East Central Community College for 10 years. He also served 40 years in the military.

“I worked with the Mississippi Counterdrug Task Force where I served as the State Substance Abuse Coordinator for the Mississippi Army and

Air National Guard,” he said. “This job gives me the knowledge and experience to work with local law enforcement to combat the drug problems in

our community.

“I am most encouraged to see so many young people getting more and more involved in our city, and I want to help in any way that I can to keep that trend moving forward.

“I am asking for the support of my neighbors and fellow citizens in Ward 2. I will make every effort to see as many as possible and look forward to answering any questions that you might have about my vision and my hope for Union.”

