During this time of year, many people feel the joys, or perhaps terrors, of the fall semester. Union residents typically enjoy football games, band contests and other fall sports. The students who participate in these sports enjoy playing them and competing in them as well; this is one of the most anticipated times of the year. Although COVID-19 has altered many things, the 2020 fall football season has proceeded as usual, but the band contests and band championships have been cancelled. In response to this, the Union High School Band held a showcase last Saturday on Nov. 7 for all members of the community to come and enjoy.

by Matt Hennington

During this showcase, the band certainly pulled out all the stops. They marched into the stadium from the band hall, around the visitor bleachers and onto the middle of the field. They wore full uniforms and began their showcase with parent participation. At the end of every summer, the band usually holds a performance for parents of band members. At this performance, the band students show their parents and families what they learned at band camp. The students also get to teach their parents how to march with their particular instrument, and the parents must display this after a few short minutes of instruction. Because band camp was cancelled this year, the parent participation became the beginning part of this showcase, and Union High School Band parents demonstrated their marching abilities in front of the crowd. Some excelled at this while others struggled a little bit. Everyone enjoyed this event, and everyone looked forward to what was to come.

After the parent participation, many performances of various kinds ensued. Mr. Adam De Venney, the band director, introduced the band section by section, giving each section the opportunity to show off for the crowd. After this, the band performed. Their show featured music from the movie Sherlock Holmes, and they played well, enjoying their time on the field that night. They played the well-known stand tune “The Hey Song” as well. Although they did not compete this year, the band members seemed like they still had fun performing for the community that night.

Even though COVID-19 has changed a lot this year, this virus did not stop these band kids from having fun that night and providing the community with a showcase of all their hard work. Many people do not have the privilege of seeing the band perform every year; many have engagements in other places, and they simply cannot stay for the performance at a football game or make the trip to a band contest. This band showcase was a tremendous success and a great idea for the community to witness the Pride of Union in action. Hopefully, this will become a new fall tradition for the Union High School Band.