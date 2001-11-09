Mississippi boasts several of the most influential musicians in various genres of music—rock, blues and county. Mississippi has several more of these musicians in the country music genre. Unlike those considering the most influential, one certain classic country icon hails from the town of Philadelphia; which is close to our home of Union. In fact, for some Union residents, this is the same county since part of Union resides in Neshoba County. Union residents should be aware of the talent that comes from somewhere so close to home.

Matt Hennington

Marty Stuart hails from the nearby town of Philadelphia, where he was born on Sept. 30, 1958. In fact, today is his birthday. As a child, Stuart picked up the guitar and the mandolin; soon after, he joined the bluegrass band known as The Sullivans when he was only 12 years old. During his time touring with The Sullivans, Stuart began his network in the music world. He met Lester Flatt’s mandolin player Roland White. White secured Stuart a spot performing with Lester Flatt at a concert in Delaware during the early 1970s. He eventually became a member of Lester Flatt’s band and toured with him until the late 1970s. After this time period, Stuart had a brief solo period until he joined Johnny Cash’s band in 1980. Managing his own career as well as backing Cash, Stuart made a name for himself in the music world. He stayed with Cash until 1985. Stuart had secured his own recording contract. After recording the Class of ’55 album and receiving his icon guitar from Cash, Stuart struck out totally on his own.

Since 1985, Stuart has released many albums with many different record labels and has made all of his biggest hits since. These include “Arlene,” “Little Things,” “Tempted” and “Burn Me Down.” He also co-wrote some songs with Travis Tritt. Two of those songs are “The Whiskey Ain’t Working” and “This One’s Gonna Hurt You (For a Long, Long Time).” He even won a Vocal Event of the Year award for his song “You Can’t Stop Love.” Through the 1990s and into the present, Stuart’s music culminated in his 2003 album Country Music, which included several cover songs as well as two singles—“If There Ain’t, There Ought’a Be” and “Too Much Month (At the End of the Money)”—that both did well. He wrote some gospel songs in the early 2000s as well. He has also hosted “The Marty Stuart Show” since 2008. Furthermore, Stuart is known for his lasting style of music that combines many musical influences. He is a member of the Country Music Foundation, the Grand Ole Opry and just this year, the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Stuart is just one of the several Mississippi country music stars, and he even comes from somewhere close to home. He toured with greats like Cash and came into a greatness of his own. Everyone in Union should know his story and be proud of such a figure to come from our state. Therefore, everyone should take a few minutes to honor him by listening to just one song. Mississippi may lack in certain areas, but in the music world, Mississippi is certainly well represented.