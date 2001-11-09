While Mississippi can boast of many names in the classic iterations of different genres of music, Mississippi can also claim several musicians who have just recently emerged on the music scene. In fact, there are a plethora of these, and there is no way I can name all of them (a challenge I also faced with the classic music stars as well). But Union residents should be aware of a few famous country music artists in the world today who hail from Mississippi. Faith Hill, Randy Houser and Hardy all call Mississippi home; I chose these three because they are from places close to our home of Union.

Matt Hennington

Faith Hill is one of the most successful women in country music, and has one of the most successful country music albums of all time. Born on Sept 21, 1967, Hill hails from Ridgeland, Miss. Although Ridgeland is the furthest place from Union, this is still relatively close to our home. She began her career in the early 1990s as part of the 90s country movement that had been evolving out of the country music of the 1970s and 1980s. Her first four albums brought her great success across the entire world; her 1999 album “Breathe” became one of the best-selling country albums of all time, selling massively worldwide and earning her three Grammy Awards. Throughout the 2000s, she has continued to record songs, succeed in sales and win even more Grammy Awards. Hill also married Tim McGraw in 1996 and has recorded and toured with him since. She was even named one of the “30 Most Powerful Women in America” by Ladies Home Journal. Hill has continued to receive other prestigious accolades, even in the present day. She has definitely represented Mississippi well.

From a bit closer to home, Randy Houser and Hardy have both been making popular country music in recent years. Houser was born on Dec. 18, 1975 and calls Lake home, which is only a short drive from Union. After he moved to Nashville in 2002, Houser began his career in country music and recorded several songs with other famous country music stars. Throughout the 2000s, he recorded and released several popular singles and albums. Houser continues to record music in the present day. In addition to Houser, Hardy has also been making a name for himself in recent years. Born on Sept. 13, 1990, Hardy calls Philadelphia his home, a place many people from Union frequent. He attended Middle Tennessee State University and studied songwriting. Before his own career, he wrote songs for other country artists—Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton. He released an EP in 2018 and another one in 2019. He has toured with a few other artists as well. Both Houser and Hardy represent Mississippi well with their contributions to country music.

While there are many musicians that call Mississippi home, these three have grown immensely on the modern country music scene. Hill has earned extreme fame during her time on the country music scene, and she is an icon in the modern country genre. Houser and Hardy have both emerged more recently, but they have already made names for themselves in the genre. Mississippi has a lot to be proud of, and the people of Union, especially country music fans, should be proud of these three individuals.