In the aftermath of the election, many people are expressing strong political opinions about one candidate, one party or any number of other issues. Division runs rampant and hatred has taken a strong vein throughout the entire country, even within some families. Political parties should not divide people this way; this division only hurts the country as a whole. Many could benefit from learning a few realistic expectations about the election and a few words of wisdom about hatred in this context.

Matt Hennington

Despite whether one agrees or disagrees with the results of the election, the country is not going to change overnight; many people have expressed (on social media or other platforms) concerns about one political candidate or the other radically changing the country. However, this is simply not realistic. The founding fathers designed the American political system as a slow-moving institution, and even with a unified government where the same party holds Congress and the presidency, change will only occur slowly. Furthermore, the president does not hold absolute power over everything in the country, meaning that no president can cause instant shutdowns of an entire field and that no president can actually change the law (this is Congress’ job). This represents the founders’ desire for a separation of powers. Each different branch of government has different jobs and can check the other branches, which will either help or hinder government actions. Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court are the branches of government in the United States. They all have equal power in different arenas, and they all can check the others. Moreover, one must also reflect on how much his or her life has actually changed when a new president has been elected. The country will simply not change as fast or as radically as some may think.

In addition to some realistic expectations, many people can also see many others expressing immense hatred about this election, leading to intense division on many different levels. This hatred and division only hurts the country as a whole. There are many different answers to this problem that may encourage or humble people. Anyone can turn to the Bible for an answer. Instead of hating others for voting a certain way, the Bible says in 1 John 4:20-21, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen does not love his brother whom he has not seen. And this commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother” (ESV). One cannot profess to be a Christian and hate others. This includes in politics and political opinions. The Bible continues with an even further critique of hatred, “Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life abiding in him” (1 John 3:15, ESV). Outside of religious texts, one must also reflect on the condition of being an American. Regardless of political beliefs, everyone is an American first; the Democratic, Republican and other parties are all a part of the United States. Everyone must not let hatred and division pull the country apart.

Even though the election produced these feelings of anxiety and of hatred, this country will still survive. Because of the slow-moving nature of the American political system, the country will not change radically or rapidly. Many people should find comfort in this. As to the hatred, many people in Union believe in the teachings of Christianity. According to these teachings, hatred is wrong. Everyone should also remember that the condition of being an American unites everyone, and hatred will only hurt the country as a whole. Even though things seem tense right now, the United States will weather this storm and remain the country everyone loves.