With the number of positve COVID-19 cases rising, Union Public School District officials have decided that students will attend school virtually during the week following Thanksgiving break. Students will be learning virtually from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The school district released the following statement on their website:

“Due to concern over already high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and community and the increased likelihood of student exposure to COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving break, Union Public School District will make a one-week transition to virtual learning following the Thanksgiving holiday as a proactive measure in hopes of having a strong, healthy, uninterrupted finish to the semester.

“This is planned for grades Pre-K through 12 from November 30 until December 4. Certain high school students described below are still required to attend in person and will be socially distanced in alternate classroom locations as needed.

All school staff will be on campus assisting students as they continue their learning remotely.

“More information about student assignments and available teacher supports and interactions for November 30 - Dec. 4 will be forthcoming.”

Reeves updates Safe Recover order

Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional counties that have qualified to be under mask mandates under his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect through December 11th.

The following counties are: Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery counties. As of now, 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are included in this executive order.

“Let’s keep fighting COVID, let’s protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Reeves said. “Let’s also keep praying. I believe if we work together, we can make a difference. We can slow the spread and bridge the gap between now and when this vaccine becomes readily available and protect the integrity of our healthcare system.”