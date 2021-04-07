A Union woman has been arrested and charged with capital murder of a Philadelphia man, according to Philadelphia Police.

27 year old Desmond Davis was pronounced dead on March 27 after officers responded to reports of a man being shot at a motel on Holland Avenue. Quick response from patrol officers and investigators who gathered evidence and witness statements have led to the arrest of 21 year old Brandon Goodin of Philadelphia and 21 year old Shianne White of Union both of whom are currently in custody at the Winston County Correctional Facility in connection to the Murder. Bond has been denied on both.

The third suspect charged with capital murder was later arrested. Marlon Boyd, 18, was taken into custody Saturday evening by Meridian Police Department.

Philadelphia Police Dept said they appreciated the assistance of Meridian PD, US Marshall’s, Neshoba County SO, and all others Departments who assisted.