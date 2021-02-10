I am honored to announce my candidacy for Alderman – Ward 2 of the City of Union.

I was born, raised, and have lived my entire life in the Union area. I am married to Jennifer (Cumberland) McElhenney and we have one son, Austin. I am an active member of First Baptist Church of Union, Union Fire Department, Union Chamber of Commerce, Union Lions Club, and other service organizations.

Union is one of the best places to live in the state of Mississippi. Jennifer and I love our small town and wouldn’t ever consider living elsewhere. We are proud to say that we raised our son, Austin, here in Union and that he is a graduate of Union High School. Union Public School is one of our town’s biggest achievements. We have one of the top school districts in Mississippi. As Alderman, I will help support and promote our local school. I will work to help administrators and leadership at Union Public School District in any way possible to help make our school system even bigger and better.

As great of a place as Union is to live, we still have issues that need to be addressed; we still have much to do! Like so many small towns, we’ve lost lots of great businesses over the years in our community. Many talented citizens have had to find work in other towns due to the loss of local businesses. As Alderman, I want to attract more companies/businesses to open in our area and to help produce more jobs for the citizens in our community. I would love to see more citizens get involved in the operations of municipal government and how decisions are made.

Union at this critical time needs leadership that has a vision for the future. It is time for our town to move forward together. As Alderman, I will continue to work with organizations like the Union Chamber of Commerce that strive to make Union great! We just had one of the biggest holiday festivities that Union has ever had as a community. Just imagine what Union could be if we all work together as a whole. As alderman, I would like to continue helping with the revitalization of our downtown area and projects that will make Union even better!

I hope to see as many people as possible and answer any questions or concerns.

Working not only for Ward 2 but for Union as a whole. Only together can we succeed.

On Tuesday, April 6, Vote Vince McElhenney for Alderman – Ward 2.

Let’s Pull Union Forward Together