A local ministry focused on youths in Union and surrounding areas is collecting donations for its annual Christmas gift drive.

Nell Totten, founder and director of Free ‘N Deed Ministries, said their organization is planning to give out toys to the children of the community on Dec. 19.

“We currently have 112 names on our list. These toys will be delivered on that day,” Totten said. “Even though we’re having to do things a little bit different, it is all still about Jesus.”

Totten said they are in need of small children’s toys from ages 2 up to teenage items to age 17. They are asking for any small items of toys like what you would pack in a shoebox, such as cars, dolls, small games, etc.

The ministry is also asking for help in purchasing school supplies that will go in the Christmas boxes. This includes pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, crayons, coloring books, etc.

They are also needing small clothing items, hats, scarves, gloves and warm jackets. They also plan to provide hygiene items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap/body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and hand sanitizer.

For teenagers, they would like to provide earbuds/headphones, new Bibles, hand lotion and any other items a teenager would need or want.

Items can be dropped off at the church, but they are asking that people call before they drop them off to make sure that someone is there to receive items.

For more information or to schedule a drop-off, call 601-504-4075 or 601-919-6362.