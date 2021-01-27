Amanda Cassel, a STEM teacher at Union Middle School, has been chosen as one of four finalists for the inaugural MS Rural Teacher of the Year Award. Mrs. Cassel holds a B.S. in Communications and an M.S. in Healthcare Administration from Mississippi College. Although Mrs. Cassel’s original plan had nothing to do with education, she ended up finding her passion in the classroom. When asked why she chose teaching, Mrs. Cassel said, “I had come home from obtaining my Master’s degree from Mississippi College, and I signed up to be a substitute teacher. I vividly remember getting dressed that morning and fearing how I would react when 21 pairs of eyes were on me looking for instruction. However, as soon as I stepped into the classroom that day and the students began to greet me, I felt at ease…after just 8 hours in the classroom, I felt more pride and satisfaction than I had at any other job.” After that day in the classroom, she immediately sought information about the alternate route program that would give her the opportunity to become an educator. Mrs. Cassel then completed her teaching certification through Teach Mississippi Institute at the University of Mississippi. Her love for teaching and for her students is evident to all. She has built a rapport with so many students who have walked through her classroom door. The respect they have for her and her for them is very special. Mrs. Cassel’s goal is not only to educate students, but also to be a safe place for students who need her. She is an advocate and a cheerleader for students who need someone in their corners, and the value of that is immeasurable.

This award is sponsored by PREPS and the MS Rural Education Association. Mrs. Cassel will participate in an interview Jan. 26, and the overall state winner will be announced on the William Carey campus on March 5.