Newton Alderwoman Linda Wash and Alderman Bob Bridges have graduated from the Basic Level of the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) program sponsored by the Mississippi Municipal League.

Under this program, local elected officials complete training and activities directly related to understanding and improving the management of local municipal issues.

Although the certification course is voluntary, receipt of the designation of "Certified Municipal Official" requires completion of four core courses: Municipal Organization, Municipal Law, Municipal Finance, and Municipal Land Use, in addition to 40 elective hours.

MML Executive Director Shari T. Veazey stated, "The CMO program provides the participants training to help them become more effective leaders for their respective cities, and the Mississippi Municipal League is proud to offer this opportunity."

Established in 1931, MML represents 291 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities.

For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League, visit www.mmlonline.com.