Weems Community Mental Health Center (WCMHC), the mental and behavioral health services provider for East Central Mississippi, announced today a regional campaign to promote its increased capacity to provide mental health support services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign and the increased capacity are funded through a grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and administered through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH). Dubbed MERC-19 (Mississippi Emergency Response to COVID-19), Weems Community Mental Health and fourteen other mental health providers statewide received the funding through an application process. The campaign ties directly to the new DMH statewide campaign titled “Behind the Mask.”

As the world continues to experience the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, more individuals may find themselves experiencing increased amounts of stress. Fears about health, widespread changes to employment, unemployment, increased caregiving responsibilities and home learning for school-age kids are among the top contributors to increased stress during the pandemic.

“WCMHC serves a rural geographic catchment area that has barriers of low socioeconomics, high indigent populations, high SUD (substance use disorder) populations and high SMI (serious mental illness) populations with East MS State Hospital in our catchment area”, says Deidra O’Connor, Director of Alcohol and Drug Services. “The MERC-19 grant has allowed WCMHC to provide services to these specific populations and has ensured service access to individuals with MH (mental health), SMI, SUD, and co-occurring disorders without the ability to pay”, she says.

She added that the regional campaign is designed to encourage individuals facing mental health problems not to hide “behind the mask,” but to seek help locally for their mental health problems. The goal is to let people know that someone nearby understands that the pandemic has affected all kinds of people around the state, including healthcare workers, and that they are not alone — that these issues are common.

Weems Community Mental Health serves residents of Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Smith counties. The agency has locations in each county with qualified providers on standby to provide drug and alcohol use treatment, prevention services, community services and more.

Whether individuals have sought assistance in the past, have never worked with a mental health provider before, or have never felt the need to do so until now, Weems Community Mental Health Center is ready to address each person’s individual needs. Most services are being provided by Telemedicine.

All it takes is a confidential phone call. If someone needs help immediately, they should call the CRISIS HOTLINE 24 hours a day/7 days a week at 1-800-803-0245.

Interested individuals who do not require immediate assistance are encouraged to contact Weems Community Mental Health Center directly at 601-483-4821 for a confidential call or to visit the Behind the Mask website online at www.behindthemaskms.com.