Amy Denson was the 2nd place winner in the residential category. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jones took 3rd place in the residential category. Brent Maze/The Appeal

The Decatur Women’s Progressive Club recently held its Christmas decorations contest. Brae Brae’s Boutique won 1st place in the business category. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Harber won first place in the residential category for their home decorations. Brent Maze/The Appeal