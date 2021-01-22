The Newton County Board of Trustees voted to approve the extension paid leave for staff members.

With the first wave of COVID-related legislation, employers were required to pay employees for time needed off due to the virus. Since it expired on Dec. 31, 2020, it is now optional for employees to provide paid leave. However, the board approved paid leave for staff members through March 31, 2021.

The board of trustees also held their election of officers. Glenda Barrett was re-elected as president, Jason Cain was re-elected as vice president and Johnnie Thorne was re-elected as secretary.

The following is a list of items that were also voted on and approved during the January meeting:

Financial reports

Fixed assets

2021-2022 school calendar

Claims docket