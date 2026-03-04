JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi's 2026 Primary Election for U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is tomorrow on Tuesday, March 10.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address, including a sample ballot. As you type your address into the system, similar addresses should populate. Simply click on yours to get started. Mississippians are encouraged to educate themselves on all races prior to heading to the polls.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General's Office or the appropriate District Attorney's Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State's Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

For questions, please contact the Elections Division at 1-800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS