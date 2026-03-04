JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi's 2026 Primary Election for U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is tomorrow on Tuesday, March 10.
Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.
Visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address, including a sample ballot. As you type your address into the system, similar addresses should populate. Simply click on yours to get started. Mississippians are encouraged to educate themselves on all races prior to heading to the polls.
Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General's Office or the appropriate District Attorney's Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State's Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.
For questions, please contact the Elections Division at 1-800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.
ELECTION DAY REMINDERS
- In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to vote absentee in-person was Saturday, March 7.
- Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 10 (Election Day) and received by Circuit Clerk's Offices by March 17.
- Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot because they forgot their voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk's Office by March 17.
- Polling Place Location: Contact your Circuit Clerk's Office to verify your polling place or visit the My Election Day portal.
- Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.
- Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
- Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
- Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.