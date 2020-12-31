Saturday, Jan. 2
High School Basketball
Lake, Newton at Newton High Shootout, TBA
Monday, Jan. 4
High School Basketball
Lake, Newton at Newton High Shootout, TBA
Mount Olive at Sebastopol, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
High School Basketball
Newton County at Northeast Jones, 6 p.m.
Scott Central at Union, 6 p.m.
NCA at Columbus Christian, 4 p.m.
High School Soccer
Newton County at South Jones, 6/7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
High School Basketball
Lake, Sebastopol at Scott County Tournament, TBA
Friday, Jan. 8
High School Basketball
Newton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Mendenhall at Newton County, 6 p.m.
NCA at Sylva Bay, 6 p.m.
Lake, Sebastopol at Scott County Tournament, TBA
High School Soccer
NE Lauderdale at Newton County, 5:30/7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
High School Basketball
Newton at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Lake, Sebastopol at Scott County Tournament, TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 12
High School Basketball
Florence at Newton County, 6 p.m.
Union at Lake, 6 p.m.
NCA at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Sebastopol at Madison St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
High School Basketball
Stringer at Sebastopol, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
High School Basketball
Union at Newton, 6 p.m.
Newton County at Richland, 6 p.m.
Kemper at NCA, 6 p.m.
Scott Central at Sebastopol, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Lake, 6 p.m.
High School Soccer
West Lauderdale at Newton County, 5:30/7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
High School Basketball
Newton at Bay Springs, TBA
Newton County at Mid-Mississippi Shootout at Choctaw County, TBA
Lake at Scott Central, 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
High School Soccer
Louisville at Newton. County, 5:30/7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
High School Basketball
Philadelphia at Newton, 6 p.m.
Newton County at Quitman, 6 p.m.
Union at Scott Central, 6 p.m.
High School Soccer
Newton County at Choctaw Central, 5:30/7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
High School Basketball
Scott Central at Newton, 6 p.m.
Northeast Jones at Newton County, 6 p.m.
Lake at Union, 6 p.m.
Columbus Christian at NCA, 6 p.m.
Sebastopol at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.
High School Soccer
Newton. County at Brandon, 5:30/7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
High School Basketball
Mendenhall at Newton County, 6 p.m.
Union at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Hebron at NCA, 6 p.m.
Sebastopol at Leake County, 6 p.m.
Scott Central at Lake, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
High School Basketball
Stringer at Union, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
High School Basketball
Newton at Lake, 6 p.m.
Newton County at Florence, 6 p.m.
NCA at Kemper, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
High School Basketball
Leake County at Sebastopol, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
High School Basketball
Newton at Scott Central, 6 p.m.
Richland at Newton County, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Union, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
High School Basketball
Newton at Union, 6 p.m.
Quitman at Newton County, 6 p.m.
Lake at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.