It was business as usual at Monday’s Newton County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Shani Michele Hay and Katrina McCalphia cane before the board with a proposal for a shooting range at the location east of the show barn. “Eventually, I’d like to have a 4-H Center, just move everything there,” Hay said. “We’d have a shooting range, offices, meeting room, somewhere for everyone to use. All in one.”

After Hay and the board discussed specifications and the work that would need to be done for a ten-lane shooting range, they decided to talk more about it at a later date.

In other business, the board:

• approved naming Betsy Nelson the interim Veterans Service Officer for Newton County after learning that Asher Diel is resigning the position.

• approved purchasing a backhoe, possibly another later, from Puckett at $127, 800, plus a $2,150 warranty with 5-year buyback option.

• tabled purchasing a new garbage truck from Borroughs Companies until the next meeting.

• approved travel for supervisors and county officials to the midwinter conference in Flowood January 24-26.

• approved appointing Ronnie Adcock to Fire investigator.