The following are 911 calls reported for June 2-8 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (12)
911 Repeat Call (1)
911 Transfer (18)
Alarm Fire (3)
Alarm Burglary (11)
Alarm Medical (6)
Animal Call (6)
Call for an Officer (7)
Disturbance (14)
Domestic (3)
Escort (2)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Law Mutual Aid (1)
Law Pursuit (2)
Law Unknown Trouble (1)
Abdominal Paine (5)
Altered Level of Consciousness (1)
Assault with Injuries (3)
Bleeding (2)
Breathing Difficulty (12)
Burn Injury (1)
Cardiac Issues (7)
Diabetic Issues (6)
Fall Injury (6)
General Medical (32)
Lifting Assistance (3)
Overdose (1)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (2)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (2)
Medical Transfer (10)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (9)
MVA With Injuries (6)
MVA With No Injuries (7)
Noise Complaint (5)
On Minor Detail (24)
Prisoner Transport (1)
Prowler (1)
Reckless Driver (3)
Report (12)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (6)
Road Hazard (1)
Serving Papers (3)
Shots Fired (4)
Speaking with Subject (4)
Stolen Items (8)
Stranded Motorist (1)
Suspicious Activity (16)
Thunderstorm Warning (1)
Traffic Stops (61)
Transport Subject (1)
Tree in Roadway (2)
Tree on Powerline (1)
Trespassing (3)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (6)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (4)
Total: 379