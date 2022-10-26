The following are 911 calls reported for October 13-19 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.

Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)

911 False Call (10)

911 Transfer (11)

Alarm Fire (7)

Alarm Burglary (9)

Alarm Medical (9)

Animal Call (4)

Attempt to Locate (1)

Be on Look Out (10)

Disturbance (13)

Domestic (1)

Escort (3)

Fire, Dumpster, Tree, etc (1)

Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)

Fire Spill of Cargo (1)

Structure Fire (1)

Vehicle Fire (1)

Wildland Fire (3)

Harassment (1)

Abdominal Pain (1)

Altered Level of Consciousness (1)

Assault with Injuries (2)

Bleeding (7)

Breathing Difficulty (13)

Cardiac Issues (8)

Choking (1)

Diabetic Issues (5)

Fall Injury (7)

General Medical (16)

Lifting Assistance (6)

Non-Emergency Transport (1)

Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)

Seizure (3)

Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (8)

Take Patient Home (1)

Medical Transfer (10)

Tramatic Injury (1)

Medical Unresponsive (7)

MVA with Entrapment (2)

MVA with Injuries (4)

MVA With No Injuries (3)

Noise Complaint (1)

On Minor Detail (20)

Prisoner Transport (1)

Reckless Driver (2)

Repossess of Property (2)

Report (10)

Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)

Road Hazard (1)

Shots Fired (12)

Speaking with Subject (3)

Stand By (2)

Stand By for Aircare (1)

Stolen Items (4)

Stranded Motorist (3)

Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)

Suspicious Activity (18)

Traffic Stops (48)

Transport Subject (8)

Trespassing (1)

Unlock (1)

Vandalism (1)

Disabled Vehicle (2)

Welfare Check (5)

Total: 344