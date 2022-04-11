The following are 911 calls reported for October 20-26 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call / Total Calls Received
911 False Call 11
911 Repeat Call 1
911 Transfer 17
Alarm Fire 4
Alarm Burglary 13
Alarm Medical 4
Animal Call 5
Call For An Officer 5
Controlled Burn 1
Disturbance 12
Domestic 1
Escort 6
Fire Gas Leak/Spill 1
Fire Smell Of Smoke 1
Vehicle Fire 1
Wildland Fire 5
Harassment 1
Abdominal Pain 5
Altered Level Of Consciousness 4
Assault With Injuries 2
Bleeding 1
Breathing
Difficulty 13
Cardiac Issues 15
Diabetic Issues 2
Fall Injury 6
General Medical 24
Gun Shot Wound 1
Lifting Assistance 1
NON EMERGENCY TRANSPORT 2
Psychiatric Issues 2
Seizure 3
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms 3
Suicide Attempt 4
Medical Transfer 7
Medical Unresponsive 3
MVA With Entrapment 2
MVA With Injuries 8
MVA With No Injuries 5
Noise Complaint 1
On Minor Detail 11
Prisoner Transport 3
Reckless Driver 7
Repossess of Property 2
Report 7
Retrieving Item 1
Safety Check Point/ Road Block 1
Road Closed 1
Road Hazard 2
Shots Fired 6
Speaking With Subject 2
Stand By For Aircare 2
Stolen Items 1
Stranded Motorist 6
Talk of Suicide – not attempt 1
Suspicious Activity 22
Traffic Stops 45
Transport Subject 7
Tree in Roadway 1
Trespassing 1
Triple I/NCIC Entry 1
Unlock 2
Disabled Vehicle 2
Welfare Check 6
Total Calls 343