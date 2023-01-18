The following are 911 calls reported for January 5-January 11 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call: Total Calls Received
911 False Call: 15
911 Repeat Call: 2
911 Transfer: 12
Alarm Fire: 1
Alarm Burglary: 14
Alarm Medical: 1
Animal Call: 8
Call For An Officer: 11
Controlled Burn: 1
Disturbance: 11
Escort: 3
Fight: 1
Fire Meeting: 1
Fire Smell of Smoke: 1
Structure Fire: 2
Wildland Fire: 9
Abdominal Pain: 1
Altered Level Of Consciousness: 3
Bleeding: 1
Breathing Difficulty: 19
Cardiac Issues: 10
Choking: 1
General cold like symptoms: 1
Diabetic Issues: 5
Fall Injury: 10
General Medical: 23
Lifting Assistance: 5
NON-EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: 2
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth: 1
Psychiatric Issues: 5
Seizure: 3
Take Patient Home: 2
Medical Transfer: 6
UNKNOWN MEDICAL: 4
Medical Unresponsive: 8
MVA With Entrapment: 1
MVA With Injuries: 5
MVA With No Injuries: 8
Noise Complaint: 1
On Minor Detail: 7
Pager Test: 1
Prisoner Transport: 1
PROWLER: 1
Reckless Driver: 7
Repossess Of Property: 1
Report: 14
Safety Check Point/Roadblock: 5
Serving Papers: 2
Shots Fired: 1
Speaking With Subject: 3
Stand By: 1
Stolen Items: 4
Stranded Motorist: 3
Talk of suicide- not attempted: 2
Suspicious Activity: 17
Traffic Stops: 88
Transport Subject: 6
Trespassing: 3
Abandoned Vehicle: 2
Disabled Vehicle: 2
Welfare Check: 4
Total Calls: 393