ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Town of Decatur

66 7th Street, MS 39327

Separate Sealed Bids for the Construction of SCRC 2025 SEID Grant – Broad St. Water Line Replacement will be received by Town of Decatur herein called the “owner” at the office of 66 7th Street, Decatur, MS 39327 until 10:00 am local time on May 19, 2026.

The PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

1. Town of Decatur, 66 7th Street, Decatur, MS 39327

2. Fontaine Engineering, LLC 107 E. Donald Street Ste. 9 Quitman, MS 39355 (601) 776-8910

A. The BID SCHEDULE may be examined at the following locations:

Mississippi Procurement Technical

Assistance Program (MPTAP)

Mississippi Development Authority,

Minority & Small Business Development Woolfolk Building

501 North West Street, Suite B 01

Jackson, MS 39201

Contact: Secret Luckett, 601-359-2700

B. Contract Procurement Center closest to your area; Natalie Purvis (601) 934-5975

Specifications may be obtained Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 till 4:00 from Fontaine Engineering at: 107 E. Donald Street Suite 9 Quitman, MS 39355, (601) 776-8910 for a deposit of $150.00 per set non-refundable.

The above general outline of features of the work does not in any way limit the responsibility of the Contractor to perform all work and furnish all plant, labor, equipment and materials required by the specifications and the drawings referred to therein.

Contract time shall be 90 consecutive calendar days from the effective date shown in the Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages will be assessed in the amount three hundred dollars ($300) per day for each consecutive calendar day beyond the specified contract time.

Special Damages: In addition to the amounts provided for liquidated damages, expenses and other losses, Contractor, in the event of such default, shall pay to the Owner the actual costs, expenses and other losses reasonably incurred by Owner.

Bidder must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi State Board of Public Contractors establishing his classification as to the value and type of construction on which he is authorized to bid.

Each Bidder shall write his Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the sealed envelope containing his proposal.

Proposals be submitted in duplicate, sealed and deposited with the Town of Decatur, Mississippi prior to the hour and date hereinbefore designated. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Each Bidder must submit with his proposal a separate attachment stating his qualifications to perform the work. The Statement of

Qualifications shall list past projects of similar size and nature, a list of references with name and telephone number, a list of key personnel

who will perform the work, and other information supporting the Bidder’s qualifications.

Awarding public contracts to non-resident Bidders will be on the same basis as the non-resident Bidder’s state awards contracts to Mississippi Contractors bidding under similar circumstances. In order to ensure that Mississippi’s so-called Golden Rule is followed state law requires a non-resident bidder to attach to his bid a copy of his resident state’s current laws pertaining to such state’s treatment of non-resident contractors.

Each Bidder must deposit with his proposal, a Bid Bond on the form provided in the specifications or Certified Check in an amount equal to five percent of his bid, payable to the Town of Decatur, Mississippi, as bid security.

Bidders shall also submit a current financial statement, if requested, by the Town of Decatur, Mississippi.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond and Performance Bond each in the amount of 100 percent of the contract amount. Contract Drawings, Contract Specifications, Instructions to Bidders and Bidders Proposal Forms are on file and open to public inspection in the office of the Clerk of the Town of Decatur. Copies of the Instructions to Bidders, Bid Forms, Contract Drawings and Contract Specifications may be procured at the office of Fontaine Engineering, LLC at 107 East Donald Street Suite 9, Quitman, MS 39355, (601) 776-8910 between 8:00AM and 4:00PM, Local Time, Monday through Thursday, upon payment of $150.00 for each set, which will not be refunded. Checks are to be made payable to: Fontaine Engineering, LLC.

The Town of Decatur is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Decatur hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in a contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

Additional information and assistance regarding this bid opportunity, the MS Procurement Technical Assistance Program, and local contract procurement center may be found at www.mscpc.com

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs.

Construction Provisions – The following additional requirement shall apply to any subrecipient under this Agreement to the extent that the Scope of Work involves construction: a.) Nation Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”), 42 USC § 4332 et seq.: The Recipient shall comply with the requirements of NEPA and submit required documentation for certification. b.) The Build America, Buy America Act (the “BABAA”): The Recipient shall comply with the requirements of BABAA and require and ensure that all subcontractors and subrecipients comply with such provisions as well. c.) The Architectural Barriers Act (42 U.S.C. 4151 et seq.) d.) All other Applicable Laws applicable to construction projects funded with federal funds.

Any contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in whole or in part by anticipated funds from the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC). Neither the State of Mississippi, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the local governments nor any of their employees is or will be a party to this invitation for bids or any resulting or related contracts. This procurement will be subject to all applicable sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated, as they apply to local governments, in accordance with SCRC Program Regulations.

The Town of Decatur reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.

BY: Lea Ann Rushing, Mayor

Town of Decatur, Mississippi

Dates of Publication:

April 15 & April 22, 2026