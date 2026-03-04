STONEVILLE, MISS. (March 6, 2026) – Wildlife Mississippi applauds the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture and Congressman Trent Kelly (R-MS) for advancing the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (H.R. 7567), commonly known as the Farm Bill, which passed the committee by a vote of 34 -17 on Wednesday, March 4th. The legislation represents an important step forward in the Farm Bill process and includes mandatory funding for the groundbreaking Forest Conservation Easement Program (FCEP), which Kelly authored. Congressmen Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Michael Guest (R-MS), Mike Ezell (R-MS) are co-sponsors of the FCEP Act, which was incorporated into the Farm Bill.

As the nation’s first comprehensive private and tribal forestland conservation easement program, the FCEP gives forest landowners the same opportunity as other agricultural producers to protect their working lands. By filling a critical funding gap, the program helps keep private forests intact, sustainably managed, and protected from development while allowing landowners to voluntarily sell development rights and keep their lands productive and on local tax rolls.

Wildlife Mississippi thanks House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson and House leadership for advancing the legislation and recognizing the importance of private forests to the nation’s conservation and economic future; as well as Congressman Trent Kelly for his continued leadership in championing forest landowners and the forest industry. As a co-sponsor of the Forest Conservation Easement Protection Act, Representative Kelly has worked to provide additional incentives that help keep working forests intact for future generations.

“Mississippi’s future is in forestland,” said Camille Green, conservation policy coordinator at Wildlife Mississippi. “We appreciate the House Agriculture Committee’s work to move this important legislation forward and to recognize the critical role private forests play in our nation’s environmental and economic security.”

Forestry is vital to Mississippi’s economy, supporting 70,000 jobs, $1.8 billion in wages, and contributing $12.79 billion annually to the state’s economy. Mississippi forests also provide important public benefits, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat for species such as wild turkey and white-tailed deer, buffering for military installations, and, according to the U.S. Forest Service, sequester more carbon than any other state in the nation.

“With nearly 17 million acres of privately owned forestland in Mississippi, programs like the FCEP give landowners a voluntary path to keep forests working and intact for future generations,” says Rick Calhoon, president of Wildlife Mississippi. “A healthy environment makes good economic sense for Mississippi and the Nation.”

With the committee’s passage of H.R. 7567, the Farm Bill process now turns toward consideration in the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee. Wildlife Mississippi thanks Senator Roger Wicker for his leadership as co-sponsor of the FCEP in the Senate (S. 1050) and looks forward to working with the Senate to advance policies that benefit Mississippi’s forests, wildlife, and rural communities.