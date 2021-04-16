JACKSON – 4-H and FFA students from across Mississippi recently participated in the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds competing for the opportunity to participate in the Sale of Junior Champions. The Sale of Junior Champions, one of the highlight events of the Dixie National Livestock Show, is a livestock auction where livestock exhibitors winning Champion and Reserve Champion in the Junior Round-Up Market Divisions sell their animals and scholarships are awarded.

“The annual Dixie National Junior Sale of Champions is a crucial competition that provides our youth with an opportunity like none other,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I am proud of all the students from across the state who worked hard all year to raise these animals and participate in the 2021 Dixie National livestock shows. I want to thank all those that made this beloved event a success and congratulate all of our winners.”

During the Sale of Junior Champions, several student members of the Newton County 4-H and Newton FFA organizations were recognized for their achievements. Sidney McGee, Reserve Champion of the Heavyweight European Steer Show; and Hayden Kilgore and Tripp McGee, Grand Champions of the Champion Division 2 Lamb Show and Champion Division 4 Lamb Show, participated in the sale. In addition, Regan Hand was recognized as a premier exhibitor.

The final Sale of Champions featured 45 champion market animals, including 16 hogs, 10 goats, 10 lambs and nine steers. The preliminary total sale was $390,925, which is the second largest total on record. Sale proceeds for hogs reached $132,500; steers, $93,000; goats, $78,675; and lambs, $85,250. This year, scholarships were awarded to 38 student participants of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows.

For more information about the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and upcoming events hosted at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, visit www.mdac.ms.gov or follow the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Facebook.