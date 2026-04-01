After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the 23rd Annual Loose Caboose Festival kicks off this weekend in downtown Newton, bringing a full day of shopping, great food, live entertainment, and family fun to Newton County.

Hosted by the Newton Chamber of Commerce, the festival takes place on Saturday, April 11, transforming downtown into a bustling hub of activity from morning until evening.

Festival Highlight This Weekend

Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of returning favorites and exciting new additions:

•MS Delta Shows Carnival — Open Friday night, April 10, and all day Saturday, April 11. Local students will receive a discount code this week for carnival rides.

•BankPlus 5K Run — Runners hit the streets at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. On-site registration is available from 7–8 a.m. on South Main Street across fomr Dr. Harrison’s Dental Clinic.

•Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show — Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday on 4th Street. Features custom, cruiser, vintage, bagger, and sport bikes. $20 entry fee includes a chance at trophies in all classes, Best of Show, door prizes, and a Parade of Bikes.

•BankFirst Car Show — Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday in the BankFirst parking lot at 114 East Church Street. Open to cars, trucks, racing vehicles, and classics for a $25 entry fee, with Best in Show and door prizes all day.

•Weir ESCO Dinosaur Experience — A favorite in the Loose Caboose Kidz Zone with shows scheduled at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 p.m.

Live Entertainment

DJ Jigga Man will serve as emcee for Saturday’s event, entertaining the crowd throughout the day. The main stage at Ray Payne Park will be headlined by Scott McQuaig and The Tomcats. The veteran musician and his band deliver a mix of traditional country, Americana, and popular covers ranging from Merle Haggard and George Strait to Sonny Landreth and Muddy Waters, along with original songs.

The schedule for Saturday’s entertainment at Ray Payne Park includes:

9-9:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

9:30-9:50 a.m. – Newton County High School Harmonites

10-10:30 a.m. – Kristie Harris

10:45 – 11:15 a.m. – Larry Blackburn Band

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Scott McQuaig & The Tom Cats

1-2 p.m. – Grayson Culpepper

2-3 p.m. – Newton High School Drum Line

3-3:30 p.m. – Kari Rose Collins

An LA Dance Show is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the depot.

Shopping and Vendors

Over 100 vendors will line downtown Newton with a wide variety of arts, crafts, and unique items. Shoppers can browse everything from handmade goods to specialty offerings like custom fish lures and a lip gloss bar where visitors can create their own custom gloss.

For more details on registration, the 5K, or the motorcycle show, contact Ashley Massey at the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201.

This weekend is the perfect time to celebrate spring in Newton County — mark your calendar and head to downtown Newton for food, music, rides, and good times at the Loose Caboose Festival!