Allen Francis "Frank" Harrison, 83, of Gautier, passed away on August 02, 2022, at Terry Waters Personal Care Home. Frank was born June 20, 1939, in Duffee, MS, one of five children, to James C. and Annie Jane (Brooks) Harrison. He grew up in Newton County where he worked on his family's cotton farm. After graduating in 1958 from Collinsville High School, Frank attended East Central Community College for one year. It was during this time that Frank began working for Al Stein Portrait Studio in Meridian, where his love for photography began. Over the years Frank would travel state to state working and perfecting his eye for photography. In 1964, Frank opened his own Al Stein Studio in Pascagoula, where he also ran his trophy business for the Gautier area. Frank was well known for his photography, in fact there is a huge chance that if your child played for the city of Gautier, then Frank was there taking pictures! In 1966, Frank went to work for the paper mill in Moss Point and within just one year, he went to work for Chevron in '67, where he spent thirty loyal years. Frank would retire from Chevron in February of 1997 as the head operator of the Sulphur plant. Frank made a huge impact on his community by organizing the first youth pee wee football program in the mid 1970's and was the Charter President for over fifteen years. He would also help organize and finance Gautier's first fast pitch softball league, all because his daughter wanted to play and there was none. He also served as President of the Gautier Park Association all while working with the other organizations as well as coaching. Frank was a member of First Baptist Church of Gautier, the Pascagoula Evening Lions Club, the Good Sam's Camping Club for over twenty years, and also nominated for Jackson County's Citizen of the Year. Aside from his accomplishments within his community, Frank still made time to put his family first. Frank married Miss Sandra Loretta Castles on December 18, 1960, and together they raised their four children in Gautier. He and Sandra would hit the road, even if it meant being in the car for over twenty hours, just to be involved in their children's lives. Married for sixty-one years, there was not a day that went by that Frank was not by Sandra's side. He was Sandra's sole caretaker for five and a half years after she suffered a stroke in 2017 until he became ill himself six months ago. There was no doubt that Frank loved his children, thus shown through his time and dedication to their lives. He was a true family man! Summers were spent at Presley's Outing where the Harrison family would camp and boat, day in and day out. Despite being only a few minutes from home, they would camp for the summer and Frank would go to work every morning, never missing a day's work. His work ethic and dedication to his family is an example they all live by today. Frank will be missed immensely by all who loved and cherished him. He is preceded in death by his parents James C. and Annie Jane (Brooks) Harrison, his only daughter Deana Harrison, one brother Harold Harrison, and two sisters Bonnie Miller and Pauline Munn. Left to cherish Frank's memory are his loving wife of sixty-one years, Sandra Loretta (Castles) Harrison; his three sons Allen (Myra) Harrison, Gary (Hope) Harrison, and Donnis (Tonya) Harrison; and one brother James Harrison. Frank leaves behind a legacy of nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a long list of extended family and friends who knew and loved him. A celebration on life was held for Frank Saturday, August 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Pascagoula at 5 pm. Trinity Funeral Services was honored to serve the Harrison family during this difficult time and asks that you remember them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.