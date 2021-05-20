East Central Community College students receiving Alumni Memorial Awards during the 2021 Awards Ceremony held on the campus in Decatur and their respective hometowns included (front row, from left) Anna Claire Morgan of Louisville, Billy Wayne Baucum Award for Secondary Education; Lauren Harrison of Lena, Opal McMullan Dickerson Elementary Education Award; Nina Miles of Sebastopol, W. A Coursey, Jr. Engineering Award; Natalia Beltran Diaz of Bogota, Columbia, Danny Ray Killens Engineering Award; Aza Burton of Philadelphia, Alatha Chaney English Award; and Keisha Torres of Morton, Sara Carr Deaton Business Technology Award; and (back row, from left) Abigail Laird of Meridian, Sue Yarbrough Fulgham Speech Award; Mirial Cannon of Madison, Earline Wood Memorial Award for Women’s Basketball; Genesis Mann of Brandon, Homer F. Hunter Athletic Managers Award; R.J. Holifield of Stringer, Andrew F. Webb Football Award; Brian Pace of Collinsville, Jack B. Mayo Phi Theta Kappa Award; and Sidney Rone of Ethel, Arno Vincent Award for Academic Excellence in Athletics and Dr. Edwin Miller Medical Services Award. Not pictured are Mason Moore of Decatur, William S. Giffin Men’s Intramural Award; and Devin Carter of Pearl, Howard Sessums Men’s Basketball Award.
EC Photo