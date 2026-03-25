ALDI, #1 in Every Day Low Prices*, is bringing a new type of shopping experience to Meridian residents as it opens its newly converted store at 5100 Highway 39 N. Customers will find an easier way to shop, built on simple and intentional differences – from its quarter cart system to its assortment of ALDI-exclusive products – designed to add up to big savings.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Meridian ALDI will take place on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 am. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To celebrate, the first 200 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway program**.

"At our new Meridian ALDI store, shoppers will notice a smaller, easy-to-shop store layout filled with a carefully selected range of products to provide them with exactly what they need,” said Heather Moore, regional vice president for ALDI. "As more people look for better ways to stretch their dollar further, we’re excited to bring quality groceries at the lowest possible prices to Meridian."

This latest opening brings ALDI one step closer to its goal of having 3,200 stores by the end of 2028.

In the new store, shoppers can expect:

Quarter carts: When shoppers enter, they’ll insert a quarter to unlock a shopping cart and will get it back when they return the cart. With shoppers being responsible for their carts, staff can focus on important tasks inside the store, leading to even more savings for shoppers.

Small store format: The smaller format store is filled with a curated assortment of quality products shoppers want and need, allowing ALDI to operate more efficiently and pass those savings back to shoppers. Small efficiencies like this help shoppers get in and out, so they can keep on with their day.

Self-bagging: Shoppers will breeze through checkout and bag groceries their way before leaving. This approach reduces costs, which puts savings back in shoppers’ pockets. ALDI is the first major U.S. retailer to remove single-use plastic shopping bags at checkout and continues to advance its ambition to make sustainability affordable and accessible to all shoppers***.

ALDI-exclusive products: Nearly 90% of items on ALDI shelves are exclusive brands, and 1-in-3 of those products are award-winning****. Shoppers will find organic meats, fresh produce, sustainable seafood, standout cheese and wine selections, and options for every taste and lifestyle.

grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup*****. Visit Nearly all ALDI locations nationwide provide customers with convenient shopping options, includinggrocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup*****. Visit shop.aldi.us or one of our delivery partners to place an order.

ABOUT ALDI U.S.

ALDI is America’s fastest-growing retailer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at Every Day Low Prices*. ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability******. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® 2026 Retailer Preference Index.

**Golden Ticket: NO PURCH NECESSARY TO ENTER / WIN. A PURCH WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Ends at store close/when prizes gone. US/DC, 18+ w/in 50 miles of store. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on # of participants and time of arrival. ARV of all prizes: $3000. Subj to Rules at Grand Opening Terms & Conditions or at store. Sponsor: ALDI, Inc., 1200 N. Kirk Rd., Batavia, IL 60510.

***Learn more about Our Sustainability Journey

****As of February 2025, based on a survey of everyday nationally-distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).

*****Curbside pickup and delivery available in certain areas only. Prices may vary depending on the platform used. Additional fees apply to curbside and delivery orders. Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform. Prices and availability are subject to delays or errors and may change without notice. As a result, the in-store price of a particular item at the time a purchase is made, including for weighted items, may differ from what is available through the Instacart platform. Additional fees apply to online orders.