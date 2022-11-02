When you read this, I’ll be down to my last few days at The Newton County Appeal. I know it’s been a short trip, but I have thoroughly enjoyed my time getting back to the writing business for a short while. I want to take this last opportunity to write down my thankfulness. It’s a little early for Thanksgiving, but why not? Thanksgiving is always getting overlooked and the Bible teaches us to always be thankful, so here goes.

I’m thankful that Brent Maze is back. He is a journalistic treasure for Newton County. He’s a wizard at layout and design, but mostly he’s a genuinely nice person looking for the best in us all. He’s managed the paper remotely, but he never felt distant. He’s kept in touch and kept me going many days in the last five months.

I’m thankful that I also got to work with two other top notch interim publishers - Landon Gibson and Robbie Robertson. Landon is super talented in his own right and one of the most positive people I have met in this business. If you’re reading this, Landon, thanks for never making it super awkward that you were the boss and the same age as my oldest child. That’s a unique talent.

And speaking of folks on the staff, I want to give a special shout out to my new friend Heather Collins. We have spent many hours together over the last months. We’ve enjoyed the highs and lows of having teenage children and so much more. If I had not gone to work at The Appeal, I probably would have never met Heather and enjoyed the friendship we now share.

Then there’s this other guy, Robbie Robertson. We met at the Meridian Star a lifetime ago. At that time, I was the veteran reporter, and he was the rookie. For the last ten years we’ve been at school together, but for a few weeks during the summer I got to see him be a publisher again. While he’s good at it, I think he is an even better teacher and coach. Having this job has also reminded me that he makes writing sports all weekend looks easy. Writing on deadline and for a living is not easy. It’s taxing. I promise I won’t take his sports writing every week for granted.

I’m thankful that I had the chance as a citizen of Newton County to attend numerous Newton County Board of Supervisors meetings and city council meetings in Newton and Union and Newton Municipal School Board. Without being at those meetings I would have just continued to read the paper and think I understood everything that these folks are trying to do. No matter how we try as journalists to convey the important decisions going on in these meetings, reporters are often limited to time and space in conveying the workings of our local government. Sitting through those meetings, taking notes, and deciding what to write about was nothing compared to what these men and women are being asked to do. As citizens we ask them to spend wisely but also give us the services that we want. That is a daunting task. Now, more than ever I appreciate what they do for all of us. I challenge every voter in this county to remember this when election year rolls around. There are fewer and fewer folks stepping up to run for these important offices because, honestly, who would want the part-time job and full-time headache. Whether you agree with their policies are not, appreciate what they are willing to do for all of us.

I’m thankful for God giving me another opportunity to work with young people. When I left my classroom in May after 23 years of teaching, I was running from my calling. I was burned out with some aspects of teaching that just don’t go away, but I never stopped enjoying time with young people. Thankfully, God provided a way. Next week I will begin working with young people again. This time as a High School Career Coach at Newton High School. I can’t wait to begin work in this groundbreaking program.

Finally, I’m thankful to all the readers and subscribers of The Newton County Appeal. Throughout these last few months, you’ve reminded me continuously that the paper is important to you. Whether it’s a call looking for your paper, renewing a subscription, thanks for a story, or offering ideas for a story, you have expressed just how much this paper means to this community. May God bless you all!

Amy Hedrick Robertson has served as The Newton County Appeal’s Staff Writer since July 2022.