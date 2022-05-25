Newton County Appeal editor and publisher Brent Maze was seriously injured in a two-car accident.

Maze was traveling south on Miss. Hwy 15 when he collided with another vehicle just after noon.

Maze sustained multiple injuries in the accident and was transported to Rush Hospital in Meridian.

After being examined at Rush Hospital, Maze was transported to the University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center. On Friday, Maze underwent surgery­­­ and is expected to overcome all of his injuries.

“I appreciate all of the calls, texts, gift baskets, prayers and so much more that you have given me over the last few days,” Maze said. “Your prayers and thoughts have been felt. I apologize if I have not been able to respond to everyone who has reached out to me. I will do my best to respond back to everyone who reached out to me. To Sheriff Joedy Pennington, the firefighters, EMTs, other law enforcement officers and volunteers who showed up that day, you will never know how much I appreciate your help during my greatest hour of need. Your professionalism and dedication to serving the people of Newton County is unmatched. I would also like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at Rush Oscher’s and the incredible staff at UAB Hospital who have put me on the path to recovery. Thank you also to Heather Collins, Robbie Robertson, Jason Tune, Marty Morgan, Tim Beeland, Bill Graham, Jennifer Bozeman, Dan Strack, Wyatt Emmerich and the rest of the extended newspaper family at Emmerich and in Mississippi for stepping up and helping making the Newton County Appeal happen this week. Also, thank you to my family for being there for me. I have realized that I am one of the richest people in the world because of the friends and family I have. You all showed up for me, and I am ever indebted to each of you.”