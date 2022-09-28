The following arrests were reported for September 16-22 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Dyrana Thomas, 57, Conehatta, arrested 9/17/22, DUI-1st offense

Darrin D. Inge, 34, Birmingham, AL, arrested 9/19/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no/expired drivers license, DUI-other substance

Tray L. Skinner, 28, Forest, arrested 9/20/22, bench warrant

Newton Police Department

Darryl Deville, 47, Newton, arrested 9/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Gillian Deville, 43, Newton, arrested 9/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Hickory Police Department

Mychal A. Williams, 33, Hickory, arrested 9/17/22, trespassing

Decatur Police Department

KeyAsia N. Shoemaker, 27, Decatur, arrested 9/19/22, careless driving, revoked/suspended license, no insurance, seatbelt violation

Sydnee Smith, 19, Decatur, arrested 9/22/22, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers, vandalism-destruction of public property

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Christopher R. Johnson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/16/22, hold for MDOC

James C. Sciple, 43, Union, arrested 9/21/22, hold for MDOC

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Christopher T. Osgood, 22, Marietta, GA, arrested 9/18/22, DUI-other substance, speeding

Jarrett R. Nelson, 40, Edwards, arrested 9/19/22, hold for other agency

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.