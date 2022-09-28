The following arrests were reported for September 16-22 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Dyrana Thomas, 57, Conehatta, arrested 9/17/22, DUI-1st offense
Darrin D. Inge, 34, Birmingham, AL, arrested 9/19/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no/expired drivers license, DUI-other substance
Tray L. Skinner, 28, Forest, arrested 9/20/22, bench warrant
Newton Police Department
Darryl Deville, 47, Newton, arrested 9/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Gillian Deville, 43, Newton, arrested 9/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Hickory Police Department
Mychal A. Williams, 33, Hickory, arrested 9/17/22, trespassing
Decatur Police Department
KeyAsia N. Shoemaker, 27, Decatur, arrested 9/19/22, careless driving, revoked/suspended license, no insurance, seatbelt violation
Sydnee Smith, 19, Decatur, arrested 9/22/22, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers, vandalism-destruction of public property
Mississippi Department of Corrections
Christopher R. Johnson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/16/22, hold for MDOC
James C. Sciple, 43, Union, arrested 9/21/22, hold for MDOC
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Christopher T. Osgood, 22, Marietta, GA, arrested 9/18/22, DUI-other substance, speeding
Jarrett R. Nelson, 40, Edwards, arrested 9/19/22, hold for other agency
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.