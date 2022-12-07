The following arrests were reported for November 25-December 1 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Newton County Sheriff Department
Joshua S. Buckley, 19, Newton, arrested 11/28/22, shooting into dwelling house
Larry C. Burrage, 36, Union, arrest 11/29/22, hold for other agency
Brian M. Pierce, 31, Decatur, arrested 11/30/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, trespassing
Decatur Police Department
Jeremy M. Crawford, 34, Decatur, arrested 11/27/22, burglary-breaking and entering a dwelling house
Armand D. Williams, 48, Conehatta, arrested 12/1/22, bench warrant
Charlie A. Perez, 26, Conehatta, arrested 12/1/22, DUI-1st offense, careless driving
Union Police Department
Paula Campbell, 50, Union, arrested 11/28/22, hold for MBN
Newton Police Department
Chris Hayes, 52, Newton, arrested 11/28/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Monterrian S. Amos, 27, Newton, arrested 11/30/22, possession of controlled substance, failure to give signal
The following arrests were reported for November 28-December 5 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Neshoba County Detention Center
Jason Dale Goss, 45, Union, arrested 11/28/22, public drunk
Andrew Lynn Wilkinson, 23, Conehatta, arrested 11/28/22, serving sentence
Johnathon Bret Tims, 26, Newton, arrested 12/1/22, DUI-other substance, no insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle
Joseph Ray Wilcher, 23, Union, arrested 12/2/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Jennifer Michelle Arellano, 44, Newton, arrested 12/2/22, possession of controlled substance
Shalonda Renne Logan, 33, Decatur, arrested 12/2/22, failure to appear x2
Christopher Dooley, 44, Union, arrested 12/3/22, possession of controlled substance
Christopher Anderson, 39, Union, arrested 12/5/22, disturbing the peace
Alyssa Sha Forniglia, 28, Conehatta, arrested 12/5/22, disturbing the peace
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.