Arrests

The following arrests were reported for November 25-December 1 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Newton County Sheriff Department Joshua S. Buckley, 19, Newton, arrested 11/28/22, shooting into dwelling house Larry C. Burrage, 36, Union, arrest 11/29/22, hold for other agency Brian M. Pierce, 31, Decatur, arrested 11/30/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, trespassing Decatur Police Department Jeremy M. Crawford, 34, Decatur, arrested 11/27/22, burglary-breaking and entering a dwelling house Armand D. Williams, 48, Conehatta, arrested 12/1/22, bench warrant Charlie A. Perez, 26, Conehatta, arrested 12/1/22, DUI-1st offense, careless driving Union Police Department Paula Campbell, 50, Union, arrested 11/28/22, hold for MBN Newton Police Department Chris Hayes, 52, Newton, arrested 11/28/22, domestic violence-simple assault Monterrian S. Amos, 27, Newton, arrested 11/30/22, possession of controlled substance, failure to give signal The following arrests were reported for November 28-December 5 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center. Neshoba County Detention Center Jason Dale Goss, 45, Union, arrested 11/28/22, public drunk Andrew Lynn Wilkinson, 23, Conehatta, arrested 11/28/22, serving sentence Johnathon Bret Tims, 26, Newton, arrested 12/1/22, DUI-other substance, no insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle Joseph Ray Wilcher, 23, Union, arrested 12/2/22, domestic violence-simple assault Jennifer Michelle Arellano, 44, Newton, arrested 12/2/22, possession of controlled substance Shalonda Renne Logan, 33, Decatur, arrested 12/2/22, failure to appear x2 Christopher Dooley, 44, Union, arrested 12/3/22, possession of controlled substance Christopher Anderson, 39, Union, arrested 12/5/22, disturbing the peace Alyssa Sha Forniglia, 28, Conehatta, arrested 12/5/22, disturbing the peace Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.