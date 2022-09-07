﻿The following arrests were reported for August 26-September 1 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

John P. Easterling, 22, Conehatta, arrested 8/26/22, possession of controlled substance

Prentiss C. Herring, 58, Bailey, arrested 8/26/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Delray D. Sockey, 23, Conehatta, arrested 8/27/22, trespassing, malicious mischief

Danny J. Daniels, 62, Little Rock, arrested 8/29/22, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child

Newton Police Department

Stanley Nash, 64, Newton, arrested 8/26/22, public drunk

Timothy L. Nicholson, 53, arrested 8/27/22, public drunk

Henry L. Campbell, 39, Newton, arrested 8/29/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Geneva Green, 31, Newton, arrested 8/29/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for August 29-September 5 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Tommy Lewis, 39, Union, arrested 8/29/22, possession of controlled substance

Diondre Unterrio Boler, 23, Union, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Justin Hagan, 42, Union, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Marty Amos Jones, 39, Little Rock, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Douglas Sagon Wansley, 38, Union, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Johnny Terell Wash, 53, Union, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Tabias Deangelo Jones, 39, Union, arrested 8/30/22, indictment

Dlonte Mcgee, 25, Conehatta, arrested 8/31/22, failure to appear

William Ray McKinney, 27, Union, arrested 8/31/22, contempt of court, petit larceny

Tikeya Shavon Davis, 25, Union, arrested 8/31/22, indictment

Aubrey Shanell Hynes, 21, Little Rock, arrested 9/2/22, contempt of court

Dytarious Clemons, 23, Union, arrested 9/2/22, contempt of court

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.