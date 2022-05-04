If your church is not listed or information is incorrect, please call 601-774-9433, text 769-222-3773 or email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com
Altare Baptist Church
1060 Newton Calhoun Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-3304
Antioch Baptist Church
RR 298
Little Rock, 39337
601-986-8771
Antioch Christian Church
3017 Hwy 503
Newton, 39345-9213
601-683-6595
Beatline Baptist Church
4985 Caney Creek Rd
Conehatta
39057-9799
Beatline Baptist Church
12345 Rd. 505
Union, 601-656-9216
Bethel Baptist Church of Newton County
4150 Bethel Roberts Rd
Newton, 39345
601- 357-0451
Bethel M B Church
16578 Hwy 80
Hickory, 39332
601-646-5568
Bethsaida Baptist Church
10690 Rd. 517
Union, 601-656-5048
Beulah Baptist Church
12954 Hickory Little Rock Rd.
Union
601-635-2515
Blue Springs Church
Little Rock
Calvary Baptist Church
110 Ford Ave
Newton, 39345
601-683-3637
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
2548 Cedar Grove Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-3627
Center Ridge Baptist Church
233 Archie Road
Chunky, 39323
601- 986-2835
Chunky Baptist Church
23738 Hwy 80
Chunky, 39323
601-655-8223
Church Arise
28 West Broad St
Decatur, 39327
Church of God Camp
2520 Gene Loper Drive
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3146
Church of God Camp
2520 Good Hope Road
Decatur, 39237
601-635-2145
Church of God In Christ
132 Medgar Evers Dr.
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3199
Church Partiage Enon Baptist
12301 Road 248
Union, 39365
601-656-8148
Clarke-Venable Baptist Church
362 W Broad Street
Decatur, 39327
601-635-2828
Conehatta Missionary Baptist Church
8580 Hwy 489
Conehatta, 39057
601-775-3888
Congregation Church of God
305 Gum Street
Union, 39365
601-774-0641
Corinth Baptist Church
232 Corinth Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6700
Covenant Life Church
1979 Battlefield Rd
Collinsville, 39325
601-986-8839
Covenant Life Church
624 Hwy 19
Newton, 39345
Cross Roads Church
518 Crossroads Rd
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3622
Decatur Church of God
Hwy. 503
Decatur, 39327
Decatur Methodist Church
Decatur, 39327
601-635-2042
Decatur United Methodist
268 W Broad Street
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3219
Duffee Church of Christ
11782 Hwy 494
Newton, 39345
601-986-2485
Ebenezer Church
Newton
Enon Baptist Church
12301 Rd. 248
Union
Erin Lucern Church of God
Union
Erin Cumberland
Presbyterian Church
712 Rigdon Road
Union, 39365
601-635-2465
Faith Tabernacle Church
Little Rock
Fellowship Church
Decatur
First Baptist Church-Union
400 Main Street
Union, 39365
601-774-8144
First Baptist Church-Newton
307 E Church St
Newton, 39345
601-683-2066
First Presbyterian Church, Union
804 E Jackson Road
Union, 39365
601-774-9257
Friendship Baptist Church
Hwy 80
Hickory, 39332
601-646-5766
Gilmer’s Church
Sebastopol
Good Hope Church
Chunky
Good Hope Church
Decatur
Good Hope Baptist Church
4032 Hickory Fellowship Road
Hickory, MS 39332
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1895 Farbauch Rd
Newton, 39345
601-683-2432
Good Samaritan’s Church of God
106 Bolden Street
Union, 39365
601-513-9344
Greater Love Ministries
12190 Road 4300
Union, 39365
601-650-0010
Green Grove Baptist Church
6510 Point Wanita Lake Rd
Chunky, 39323
601-655-8777
Green Grove Church
Lake
Hazel Baptist Church
3175 Hwy 489
Lake, 39092
601-775-3060
Hickory Baptist Church
197 Jackson Street
Hickory, 39332
601-646-5663
Hickory UMC
16 E. Washington St.
Hickory, 39332
601 695-4960
Hopewell Baptist Church
7001 Hopewell Road
Little Rock, 39337
601-986-2468
Hudson’s Chapel Church of God
Union
Jackson Road Baptist Church
308 West Jackson Rd
Union, MS. 39365
601-604-3971
Jerusalem Baptist Church
Lawrence Ebenezer Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6986
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness
300 Waverly Crescent
Newton, 39345
Lake United Methodist Church
24587 Hwy. 80
Lake, 39092
Lebanon Church
Decatur
Liberty Church
Hickory
Liberty Church
Little Rock
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church
12403 Hwy 503
Decatur, 39327
601-635-4824
Little Zion Church
Newton
Lucern Methodist Church
1663 Erin Lucern Road
Decatur, 39327
601-635-2592
Macedonia Baptist Church
1347 Macedonia Road
Decatur, 39237
601-743-5832
Macedonia Church
Decatur
Macedonia Church of God In Christ
600 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Newton, 39345
601-683-3619
Midway Baptist Church
52 Thames Road
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3310
Midway Baptist Church
1954 Old Hwy
Newton, 39345
601-683-7461
Midway Church
1816 Old Hwy 15 Rd.
Decatur, 601-683-7990
Mississippi State Ministries
12530 Road 127
Union, 39365
601-656-8828
Morning Star Baptist Church
107 4th Ave
Newton, 39345
601-683-6773
Mount Moriah Church
Newton
Mount Pleasant Church
Chunky
Mount Vernon Church
Little Rock
Mount Zion Church
Conehatta
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
249 Stamper Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6676
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Battlefield Road
Collinsville, 39325
601-986-2987
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
4523 Hwy 503
Newton, 39345
601-683-6238
Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church
20938 Hwy. 15
Union, 39365
601-774-9412
Neshoba Baptist Church
10251 Road 339
Union, 39365
601-774-8352
New Ireland Baptist Church
9397 Hwy 492
Union, 39365
601-774-5400
New Testament Baptist Church
817 W Church St
Newton, 39345
601-683-2284
Newton Christian Church
12101 Hwy 15
Newton, 39345
601-635-5961
Newton Church of Christ
115 Pecan St
Newton, 39345
Newton County Baptist Association
14288 MS 15
Decatur, 39327
Newton First Methodist Protestant Church
Newton
Newton Presbyterian Church
202 East Church Street
Newton, 39345
601-683-3617
Newton United Methodist Church
600 Decatur St
Newton, 39345
Oakland Baptist Church
8577 Hickory Little Rock Road
Decatur, 39327
Pilgrim Grove Presbyterian Church
Newton, 39345
601-683-9400
Pilgrim Rest MB Church
1554 Turkey Creek Road
Decatur, 39345
Pinckney Church
497 Pinckney Church Rd.
P.O. Box 7
Union, 39365
Pine Bluff Church
Decatur
Pine Grove Baptist Church
13281 Hwy 492 E
Union, 39365
601-656-1919
Pine Grove Church
Chunky
Pine Ridge Church
Decatur
Pine Ridge Church
Lake
Pine Ridge MB Church
784 Pine Ridge Church Road
Decatur, 39327
601-635-3649
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
2000 Pleasant Grove Road
Little Rock, 39337
601-986-5653
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Pilate Avenue
Newton, 39345
601-683-6768
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church
2525 Hwy 504
Newton, 39345
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
Hickory
Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church
692 Pleasant Valley Rd
Decatur, 39327
Poplar Church
596 Poplar Road
Conehatta, 39057
601-635-3130
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Meehan-Savoy Road
Chunky, 39323
601-655-8033
Poplar Springs Church
Hickory
Prospect Church
12003 Nutt Rd
Collinsville, 39325
Redeemer Baptist Church
Highway 19 South
House
Reid Chapel Church of God
Hwy. 492
Conehatta, 39057
Rock Branch Church
Union
Rock Creek Church
Union
Roman Hill Church
Decatur
Rosehill Baptist Church
213 Willow Street
Union, 39365
601-774-5704
Saint Catherine Church
Conehatta
Saint Cloud M.B. Church
220 Morgan Field Road
Newton, 39345
Saint Clyde Church
Newton
Saint Hill Church
Newton
Saint John Church
Newton
Saint Mary Church
Decatur, 39092
601-775-3081
Salem Baptist Church
2296 Salem Road
Newton, 39345
Sand Springs Baptist Church
3465 Sand Springs Church Road
Decatur 39327
Sandridge Baptist Church
366 Moncrief Road
Hickory
Shady Grove Church
Conehatta
Sharon Church
Newton, 39345
601-683-6835
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
1311 Shiloh Church Road
Union
Spring Hill Church
2903 Spring Hill Rd.
Union, 39365
601-774-5451
Springhill M B Church
2903 Spring Hill Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6222
St. Hill Baptist Church
2905 Pine Bluff Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6763
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
362 Lawrence Bethel Road
Newton, 39345
601-683-6763
St. Mary’s Baptist Church
433 Mapp Road
Conehatta, 39057
601-625-8979
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church
331 Sulphur Springs Rd
Conehatta,
Sunny Hill Church
Newton, 39345
601-646-5786
Sylvester United Methodist Church
905 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Newton, 39345
The Sanctuary of Newton
103 S. Main St.
Newton, 39345
Trinity Episcopal Church
539 S Main St
Newton, 39345
601-683-6594
Triumph the Church & Kingdom of God & Christ
405 Oak Street
Chunky
Truelight Church
Newton
Union Pentecostal Church
10123 Rd 321
Union, 39365
601-504-4144
Union Grove M.B. Church
106 James Street
Union, 39365
Union UMC
303 East Jackson Road
Union, 39365
601-774-9412
Wesley Chapel UMC
49 Church Street
Decatur
White Plains Church
Lawrence, 39336
601-683-7082
White Plains Church
Sebastopol
White Stone Missionary Baptist Church
370 Grennie Morrow Road
Lawrence