Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.740 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was priced at $2.14/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.14/g while the highest was $2.89/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Mississippi and the national average going back five years:

March 2, 2025: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

March 2, 2024: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 2, 2023: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

March 2, 2022: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 2, 2021: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Baton Rouge- $2.48/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

Jackson- $2.54/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.

Louisiana- $2.50/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has climbed for a fourth straight week, driven primarily by seasonal tightening and broader market dynamics,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Looking ahead, markets will now begin reacting to this weekend’s U.S.–Iran attacks, which have elevated geopolitical risk premiums even in the absence of immediate supply disruption. Oil prices have firmed as traders assess the potential for further escalation, and while fundamentals such as inventories and refinery activity remain important anchors, the risk of broader instability— particularly involving key transit routes— has injected fresh uncertainty into energy markets. In the week ahead, gasoline prices are likely to face heightened upward pressure as seasonal trends continue and markets navigate this evolving geopolitical landscape, with the national average poised to reach the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time this year.”

GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.