The Sebastopol Bobcats opened up the baseball season with a pair of blowout wins last week. The Bobcats drew 17 walks as they beat Pelahatchie 23-7 on Tuesday and then used a nine-run first inning to take a 14-2 win over Forest on Saturday. Sebastopol is scheduled to play at Puckett on Tuesday and host Lake on Friday before hosting Noxapater on Saturday. Sebastopol 23, Pelahatchie 7 T...