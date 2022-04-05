It was another rough week for the Newton County baseball team.

County was swept by Quitman in Division 5-4A play, falling 6-1 on Tuesday and 12-7 on Friday. County finished with a 10-2 loss to Southeast Lauderdale on Saturday.

County, now 5-16 on the season, will return to action this week as they play at Mendenhall on Tuesday and will host the Tigers on Friday. County will then play at Scott Central on Saturday.

Quitman 6, County 1

The Panthers scored six runs in the first and held that advantage to take five-run win over the Cougars on Tuesday in division 5-4A play.

Quitman scored all six of their runs in the first inning while County scored its lone run in the sixth.

Each team had five hits in the contest. Gage Hollingsworth led County at the plate, going 3-for-4 while Braxton May doubled and Cooper Lewis also singled.

Trent Renfrow started and pitched one inning, giving up six runs, only one earned, on four hits and a walk. Hollingsworth pitched the last five innings and gave up just one hit while striking out nine.

Quitman 12, County 7

The Panthers took advantage of seven errors and seven walks and took a five-run win over the Cougars on Friday.

Quitman scored one in the first and six in the third and led 7-4. Quitman then added three in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 11-4. After Quitman scored one in the seventh, County scored three in the seventh for the final margin.

County outhit Quitman 11-7 in the contest. Gage Hollingsworth led County at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hayden Amis hit a solo home run while Griffin Baily, Wilson Jackson, Bishop Tillman and Tyson Wood each doubled.

Gatlin Huber started on the mound and pitched two innings, giving up three runs on four hits. Brent Heidelberg pitched 1/3 of an inning, giving up three runs on two walks. Wood pitched the last 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight.

SE Lauderdale 10, County 2

The Cougars struggled to score runs and dropped an eight-run loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Southeast scored one in the first, two in the third and four in the fourth to go up 7-0. County answered with two runs in the fourth but Southeast answered with three more runs in the fifth for the final margin.

Southeast outhit County 10-6 in the contest. Cade Mangum was 2-for-3 with a triple while Wilson Jackson was 2-for-2 with a double.

Dalton Graham, Trent Renfrow, Amis and Cooper Lewis all pitched for County.