The Newton County Cougars split a pair of close games on the baseball diamond last week as they begin final preparations for division play to start. The Cougars took a 6-3 win over Lamar School on Friday and then lost a 6-5 extra inning game to Southeast Lauderdale on Saturday. Newton County, now 4-4 on the season, will return to play on Friday as they play a doubleheader at Neshoba C...