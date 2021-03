Newton County came within one inning of winning the games last week. After an 8-4 win over Southeast Lauderdale on Friday, the Cougars traveled to Meridian and lost 11-10 to Lamar on Saturday. The Cougars finished the week off Saturday night with an 11-7 win over East Webster. Newton County is scheduled to travel to Southeast Lauderdale on Saturday before spring break. County 8, SE La...