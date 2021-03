The Newton County Academy baseball team got in four games this past week and picked up a pair of wins. NCA started the week with an 8-2 loss to Oak Hill on Monday and then fell 12-6 to Russell Christian on Thursday. The Generals then finished off the week with a sweep of Prentiss Christian, beating the Saints 16-1 on Friday and 11-1 on Saturday. NCA will return to action this week as ...