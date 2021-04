The Lake Hornets got in three games last week and suffered their first loss of the season. After a 9-6 win over Nanih Waiya Friday, the Hornets lost 15-7 to Sebastopol on Saturday. The Hornets then turned around and beat Newton 13-1 Saturday afternoon to round out the week. Lake will take a break from division baseball this week and play a two-game series with Forest. The Hornets will...