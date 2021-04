The Lake Hornets won two out of three games this past week but dropped a key division contest. Lake opened the week with a 7-6 win over Scott Central on Tuesday before dropping a 6-4 decision to the Rebels on Friday. Lake finished the week with a 12-3 win over Noxapater on Saturday. Lake, now 17-2 on the season, and play Union to decide the division championship. Lake will host Union ...