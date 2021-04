The Sebastopol Bobcats picked up three wins last week, including a doubleheader sweep in division play. Sebastopol beat Union 16-14 in a run-filled game on Monday and then swept two games from Leake County on Thursday, winning 17-1 and 23-4. Sebastopol will travel to Mount Olive on Tuesday and host Pelahatchie on Thursday. They will host Mount Olive on Friday before traveling to Scott...