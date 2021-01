The Newton County Lady Cougars slips a pair of Division 5-4A contests this past week. Newton County opened the week with a 51-41 loss to Northeast Jones and then beat Mendenhall 31-27 on Friday. The Cougars lost both contest last week, falling 53-41 to Mendenhall and 67-63 to Northeast Jones. Newton County was scheduled to host Florence on Tuesday and will travel to Richland on Friday...