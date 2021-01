The Newton County basketball teams picked up a pair of much-needed wins on Friday at Ridgeland. The Lady Cougars took a big 51-24 win and the Cougars took a 64-58 overtime win over the Titans to finish out the night. Both teams lost at home on Tuesday night to Florence as the Lady Cougars fell 43-33 and the Cougars fell 84-44. Newton County will return to action this week as they a...