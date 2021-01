The Newton County Academy Generals moved a step closer to a district championship with a solid 54-30 win over Columbus Christian in their only action last week. The Generals built an early lead and kept pouring it on as they took a 24-point win over the Rams on Friday. NCA started fast as they led 20-12 at the end of the first period. The Generals outscored the Rams 15-8 in the secon...