Graveside services for Mr. Billy Glenn Hansford will be held at 11 a.m. on October 22 at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church in Union. Services will be conducted by Bro. William Savell.

Mr. Hansford, 76, was a former Army and Air Guard serviceman and was living in Madison at the time of his death at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on October 7.

Mr. Hansford was preceded in death by Birl Hansford (father) and Geneva Hansford (mother).

He is survived by his wife, Qugette Hansford; daughters, Amy Thomas of Brandon and Tanya Hopper (Keith) of Madison; grandchildren, Ellie Hansford and Emma Hansford; and two brothers, Jim Hansford and Steve Hansford, both of Union.

Paid Obituary