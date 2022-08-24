After being presented with a shortfall request by the Newton Municipal School District two weeks ago, some members of the Board of Supervisors attempted to deny a millage increase for the school board to cover a short fall notice presented to the board at their last regular meeting. In the end, however, it was all for naught.

Despite two motions made by District 4 Supervisor Charles Godwin to not accept or to limit the millage increase, the board ultimately agreed to a millage rate of 55.00 with an additional increase for the short fall note of 4.03 mills. The increase, which will come up for hearing during the board of supervisors’ September 6 hearing, was calculated to cost a car tag buyer within the city limits of Newton about $50 on a $40,000 vehicle and about $500 per $100,000 of real property beginning in January. The car tag increase would take effect in October while real property tax increases would begin in January.

In the proposed budget and millage rates levied by the board for 2023 the Union School District and East Central Community College also asked for millage increases. Union asked to move to 55 mills which is the capped amount and is an 8.5 mill increase from the 46.5 levied last year. East Central asked for a 0.5 mill increase to move to 3.0 mills.

Newton Municipal School Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson presented her request to the board two weeks saying the shortfall began in 2018-19. A shortfall request was made by the school district to the supervisors at that time, but the board did not levy the increased millage. Since then, $230,000 shortfall has grown and this year the district budget, which was submitted August 15 to the state, also projects a shortfall.

District 2 Supervisor and Board President Joe Alexander voiced concern over the school district’s budgeting, but in the end, felt the supervisors had no choice based on the advice of board attorney Jason Mangum.

“According to the state statute a school district isn’t required to secure the supervisors’ consent to those issuances,” Mangum said. “Where it gets a little foggy is at some point in the past school districts were required, and I want to make sure I get his language correct, school districts were required to prove that they must demonstrate that the shortfall will prevent the district from meeting its financial obligations for that year. That’s what they have to prove. Then later the Attorney General’s opinion in 2021 said, ‘No, that’s not right. They’re not required to demonstrate that it will prevent them from meeting their financial obligations.’ Reading all those things together I don’t know that you have any choice.”

County Administrator Steve Seale who had previously met with the school board along with Tax Assessor May Bender said that the school system’s previous audit report showed that the district had been running a deficit “for the last couple of years.”

While board members voiced concern that taxpayers would see the tax increase as approved by the board of supervisors, Mangum reminded the board that, according to state law, they were not the ones asking for the tax increase.

“We’re not asking,” Mangum said. “We’re the messenger. Any relief from the taxpayers or for the taxpayers, the proper avenue would be through the requestor and that would be the school district. They would be the ones that would have to back off that request. I don’t think that these opinions really follow the intent of the statutes as they were designed, but throughout the years exceptions have been made. Amendments have bee made that would allow school districts to do this with very little oversight.”

Alexander countered, “An Attorney General’s opinion, the verbiage you use, is going to dictate the answer you get most of the time. We’ve seen that ourselves. That’s probably why she (Nickson) had a stack of Attorney General’s opinions when she came.”

“My thing is, it’s going to reflect back on this board according to what you’re telling us there’s nothing we can do,” Alexander concluded. “They’ve got a shortfall, and they’ve asked for a shortfall note. We’ve basically got to rubber stamp it and send it right on to the taxpayers to go up four mills on their taxes inside the city limits.”

Godwin asked if the board could refuse to approve the levy and made a motion to that effect. The motion carried with District 1 Supervisor Kenny Harris being the only opposing vote.

At that point, Bender advised Godwin that the board would have to approve the levy as it was part of their duties. When Godwin asked what would happen if the board failed to approve the levy, Mangum replied, “You’ll be the defendant.”

Godwin then asked Bender and Seale how many shortfall requests had been approved in their 18 to 20 years of service. Bender said she hadn’t levied a shortfall one since around 2001 or 2002.

“I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize Newton Municipal School District,” Godwin said. "I grew up in Newton. I went to school at Newton. I graduated at Newton. I support Newton Schools, but I cannot support this increase for our taxpayers of Newton County. I don’t know what that’s going to mean in the end, but I’m telling you I cannot support it.”

Mangum repeatedly assured the board that they were not approving the levy, and Seale added, “We’re the levying authority. They can’t levy taxes on their own. They have to go through the board (of supervisors).”

As the highest taxed beat in the county, Godwin continued to ask if there was anything that could be done. He eventually offered a motion to accept the levy but not the increase.

“That’s what happened in 18-19, and you didn’t do it, so it’s just building” Bender said. “Another request was made in 20-21. It’s just rolling on. Maybe if we had just accepted it then we may not have been so deep in where we are now.”

“Maybe if they hadn’t spent all the money we wouldn’t be so deep in,” Godwin said.

Godwin’s motion to pass the levy without the increase for Newton Municipal School district passed with Harris opposing, but Alexander again voiced concerns.

“We’re fixing to back ourselves in a corner we can’t back ourselves out of,” Alexander said. “By not accepting the levy as a total you mess up the whole thing. At the end of the day, Charles, it’s either do it this year or double it next year. This is one of those times when our people in Jackson have hung us out to dry yet one more time, and the taxpayers of Newton City School District are going to pay through the nose because of it, and that’s putting it about as nice as I can put it.”

Eventually the board rescinded both of Godwin’s motions on the advice of Chancery Clerk George Hayes who asked Mangum if the board’s liability insurance would cover the board as an entity and as individuals. Expressing concern over individual libability the board passed the millage rate as requested by the school board. Godwin did not vote on the levy as he had left the board room.

“Regardless of what I think, the law has already been set. It’s our duty to levy the tax,” Johnson said.

“If it were other schools I would vote exactly the same way,” Harris said. “It’s a state requirement.”

Despite Godwin and Johnson’s concern over the appearance of their acceptance of the tax levy, Mangum replied that the board of supervisors has no ability to accept or reject the increased millage rate.

“If we had any authority, we would be approving it, but since we don’t have any authority we’re just setting the levy to raise enough funds to meet that request.”

The millage rates and budgets are set for public hearing on September 6 at 10 a.m. in the board room.